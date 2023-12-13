Three Kings’ Cavalcade - Distribution of Sweets

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2023 .

As the festive season comes into full swing, arrangements are well underway for the organisation of the Three Kings’ Cavalcade, organised by the Cavalcade Committee. Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has been working closely with the Committee to ensure that sweets are distributed at the event.

GCS staff will once again be responsible for handing out sweets to the public, starting from Casemates Square at 7pm.

The Three Kings’ Cavalcade will take place along Main Street up to the Ince’s Hall Theatre on Friday 5th January 2024 at 7.30pm.