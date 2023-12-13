UK and Gibraltar Ministers Meet to Discuss Treaty Work and Contingency Planning

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2023 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met with the UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in London.

The Deputy Chief Minister said:

“The UK and Gibraltar Governments remain fully committed to concluding an agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. This will help secure future prosperity for both Gibraltar and the surrounding region.

“Today, we agreed it was important that we are as prepared for the alternative as much as we can”.