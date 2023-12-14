Her Worship Hosts The Nautilus Project

Written by YGTV Team on 14 December 2023 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, hosted a group of young volunteers from the Nautilus Project at the Mayor’s Parlour, following her visit a couple of months ago to their headquarters when she was briefed on the Project’s environmental initiatives.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

Accompanied by their leaders, Lewis Stagnetto and Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto, the group included many young people who worked tirelessly last summer in the clean-up operation following an oil spill in the Bay of Gibraltar. Her Worship commended all present on the sterling work they undertake for our marine environment and was updated on the project’s future plans.





