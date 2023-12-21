ARPO Christmas Lunch

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2023 .

The Association of Retired Police Officers have celebrated the festive season with a Christmas lunch at the Police Club where they were joined by Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger and senior RGP officers.

A statement from the ARPO follows below:

It was a well attended event at which everyone had a great time.

Presentations were made to the Association’s Life Chairman, Charles Polson for his continued services to ARPO and to Angela Posso who retired this year as Head of Accounts for her contribution and cooperation throughout her career. A further presentation was made to Leeanne Desoiza for her continued support and help during the year.

Chairman Henry Sacramento thanked the RGP for all their support and he looked forward to collaborating and working closely with the IPA committee in the coming year.