Upgrade Training For Childline’s Appropriate Adults

Written by YGTV Team on 03 January 2024 .

Childline continues to upgrade and improve the Appropriate Adult service which it provides to the Royal Gibraltar Police and to HM Customs.

A statement from Childine follows below:

Whenever a child or young person is detained by law enforcement officers, it is a legal requirement that an Appropriate Adult is present to safeguard the child’s interests. If the young person’s parent or guardian is not willing or able to attend, then the call goes out to Childline who have a trained Appropriate Adult volunteer on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.

Many of these volunteers have recently participated in an online training hosted by the UK’s National Appropriate Adult Network. The training, which was led by Professor Margaret Stark and Professor Gisli Gudjonsson, focused on “Fitness for Interview” with the aim of ensuring that the detained young person is fit to be interviewed and that he or she understands the various police procedures.

In a separate training course, lawyer and Co-Chair of Childline’s Trustees, Patrick Canessa focused on the critical topic of “Searches”. The session covered Frisk, Strip and Intimate searches and emphasized the roles and responsibilities of the Appropriate Adult during these procedures.

Childline is committed to protecting children’s rights and this recent training for our Appropriate Adults further strengthens the charity’s ability to provide support to children in challenging situations.

Caroline Carter, CEO of Childline Gibraltar said:

‘We have always had an excellent and trusting relationship with the RGP but, nevertheless, being detained by police or customs officers can be a frightening experience for a young person, especially if their parents are unable or unwilling to be present. Children in custody often have background issues such as poor mental health, learning disabilities or communication disorders which can be compounded by issues of race, gender, child abuse, neglect and/or trauma. In the absence of parents or guardians, it is a legal requirement that our Appropriate Adults are there to safeguard the welfare and rights of children who are detained or interviewed as suspects and to ensure that they understand what is happening and why.

‘Childline is grateful to Price Waterhouse Cooper ands Advantage Insurance who permit the Appropriate Adult volunteers on their staff to be released from their workplace whenever they are needed at New Mole House.’

Any individuals or other companies who wish to support the Appropriate Adult service are asked to contact Childline via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Full comprehensive training is provided to all volunteers in-line with the UK National Appropriate Adult Network.