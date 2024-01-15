Unite And Resolve Announces Generous Pay And Bonus Agreement

Written by YGTV Team on 15 January 2024 .

Unite the Union and Resolve Salvage & Fire Gibraltar Ltd have announced an agreement, which settles the pay claim for the period 2023 to 2024.

A statement from Unite follows below:

The agreement includes a 4% consolidated increase in basic pay, backdated to the 1st January 2024 and an extraordinary £1250 bonus.

The decision to enhance the compensation package underscores Resolve’s unwavering commitment to recognise the hard work, dedication, and resilience of its workforce. The 4% consolidated basic pay increase and the £1250 bonus is a testament to the company's acknowledgment of the pivotal role employees have played, in the success and growth of the organisation, which will see the imminent acquisition of the Company by leading industry giant Boluda Towage.

"Our employees are the heartbeat of Resolve, and their dedication deserves to be recognised and rewarded. This pay and bonus agreement reflects our united vision to create an environment where every individual feels valued and motivated," said Elias Tapiero Resolve Managing Director.

Unite’s Christian Duo said “The new pay and bonus structure will take effect from the 1st January 2024, symbolising a fresh segment of collaboration, growth, and prosperity for all, at a time were the cost of living continues to hit workers pockets. We recognise that this pay settlement serves as a tangible appreciation for the collective efforts, that have propelled the company forward and hope for this shared commitment to success continues under Boluda Towage.





