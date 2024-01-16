Mental Health And Suicide Prevention Presentation

GibSams have announced a talk by Rabbi Hammer on Thursday 18th January at the John Macintosh Hall at 3pm.

A statement from GibSams follows below:

Gibraltar welcomes Rabbi Shalom Hammer who will be addressing mental health charities and the community with a raw, poignant, and deeply impactful talk as he shares the story of his daughter Gila’s death by suicide.

Rabbi Hammer is now dedicating his future to raising mental health awareness and suicide prevention through the non-profit organisation - Gila’s Way - that was founded in his daughter’s memory.

Through his inspirational talk, Rabbi Hammer will make you laugh, he will make you cry but most importantly he will make you think, as he explains how feelings of loss and devastation can be channelled into saving lives.

