COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Are Now Available At GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 22 January 2024 .

COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available at the Primary Care Centre.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Unfortunately, the delay in receiving the vaccines has been due to the UK not having been able to send them to Gibraltar until now.

People entitled to the vaccines are those over the age of 50 or any person considered as vulnerable due to their age or medical condition. These can include people with diabetes types 1 and 2, people with cancer, people who may be taking immunosuppressant medication or are immunosuppressed for any other reason or have a long term medical condition. You will also be entitled to the vaccines if you are a carer of a vulnerable person or have significant contact with a vulnerable person e.g. living at home. Persons who work in health and/or social care, or are in long term residential care, or are pregnant are also entitled to be vaccinated. We will also make an exception for those who really would like to have the vaccine to protect themselves from the virus.

We would also like to remind people that flu vaccines are still available and can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. It is not too late to have either or both vaccines, as these will still protect you and others.

As of Monday 22nd January 2024, please contact number 20066966 if you would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The telephone lines will be opened from 9am – 3pm. The admin officers will arrange a scheduled appointment for your vaccine.

The COVID-19 immunisation vaccination programme will start on Thursday 25th January 2024 from 1pm to 4:30hrs. The location will be at the Primary Care Centre ground floor. Please ensure you have called and made an appointment, as we will not offer walk in clinics. We will however, offer opportunistic vaccines if you have an appointment with a clinician at the PCC and want to have the vaccine.

Your cooperation on the matter is most appreciated.

Dr Helen Carter Director of Public Health said: ”It is important to have the booster vaccines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 now and during Spring. COVID-19 is still with us and we have to ensure that we do everything we can to help protect those people who are considered as vulnerable in our community”.

For medical enquiries call 111

For medical emergencies call 190





