Review Of Factors Linked To Increased Prevalence Of Special Educational Needs Among Children In Gibraltar, And Likely Root Causes: Project Background

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2024 .

Minister for Education has commissioned Una Geary, a NHS public health specialty registrar based in the UK, to work with Director of Public Health to carry out a review of factors and likely root causes linked to increased prevalence of special educational needs among children in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Department of Education has observed that Gibraltar is experiencing an increase in the number of children with special educational needs. Under the Gibraltar Education and Training 1974 Regulations, a child is defined as having “special needs” if they have a learning difficulty which calls for special educational provision to be made for them.

Minister for Education, Hon Dr John Cortes, has commissioned Una Geary, a NHS public health specialty registrar based in the UK, to work with Director of Public Health, Dr. Helen Carter, to carry out a review of factors linked to increased prevalence of special educational needs among children in Gibraltar, and likely root causes.

Una will be coming to Gibraltar in February to carry out a series of interviews and focus groups with key stakeholders across sectors to explore their views on likely root causes of increased prevalence of special educational needs among children in government-run schools in Gibraltar.

We would therefore like to invite a representative from your charity / support group / association to an open hall discussion on Monday 26th February at 6pm in The Charles Hunt Room, Mackintosh Hall.





