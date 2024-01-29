Minister Feetham Visits Continent 8 Technologies’ Datacentre

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2024 .

Minister Feetham recently embarked on a visit to the Continent 8 Datacentre, nestled within the historic COMCEN site within the Admiralty Tunnel. The tour included notable landmarks such as the former NATO command centre and the Eisenhower room, where the then General Eisenhower who would later become president commanded allied troops in Operation Torch, the Allied invasion of French North Africa during the Second World War.

Situated 500 meters deep within the Rock of Gibraltar, Continent 8 operates from a site originally built and owned by the Ministry of Defence. Continent 8 offer server hosting facilities, cloud hosting and multi-layered cybersecurity solutions, providing robust connectivity to more than 100 global locations via its unique private network, ensuring continuous service delivery, even in the face of carrier cable failures.

The datacentre accommodates many of Gibraltar's gaming companies that strategically split their server needs between Continent 8 and Gibtelecom. This ensures redundancy for Gibraltar hosted services, safeguarding against potential disruptions. The company also hosts the Government of Gibraltar, having won a five-year contract running from June 2022 to June 2027.

Minister Feetham expressed appreciation for the technological achievements showcased during the visit, recognising Continent 8's role in reinforcing Gibraltar's position as a reliable hub for online services. As Gibraltar continues to grow in importance in the tech sector, entities and key infrastructure providers like Continent 8 are instrumental in building a resilient and secure digital ecosystem.