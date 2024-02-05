22nd Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2024 - International Adjudicator Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 05 February 2024 .

Kelly Hopkins has been announced by M.O. Productions as this year's International Adjudicator for the 22nd edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival.

A statement from M.O. Productions follows below:

Kelly trained at The Royal Ballet School and Elmhurst Ballet School. Kelly completed her professional training at Laine Theatre Arts and went onto gain her teaching qualifications with the RAD and ISTD. Kelly is also an affiliate teacher of The Royal Ballet School.

After a period of professional stage work and freelance teaching Kelly became principle of North Hampshire Academy of Dance, which in the last 20 years has seen great success from its students, many of whom have progressed onto professional dance and musical theatre colleges as well as professional careers.

As well as running her own school, Kelly has also taught at several professional schools in particular Sylvia Young Theatre School where she taught the elite ballet program for 5 years, working with a great many students working in professional theatre and television. Kelly is an adjudicator for the British Federation of Festivals and All-England Dance.



The 22nd Gibraltar International Dance Festival will be held between Thursday 7th and Saturday 9th March 2024 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.