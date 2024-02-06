Minister Cortes attends Mancomunidad Award Ceremony in Los Barrios

Written by YGTV Team on 06 February 2024 .

Minister for Environment and Education John Cortes last week attended the award ceremony in Los Barrios for the IX Premios (awards) of the Mancomunidad de Municipios del Campo de Gibraltar, at the invitation of the President of the Mancomunidad, Susana Perez Custodio. Minister Cortes joined dignitaries from the region, including all eight Mayors of the Campo, Civic, Military and Academic leaders, and the Moroccan Consuls in a packed auditorium of heritage value, the Edificio Pósito, formerly a granary.

The awards presented included those for Culture, Art, Sport, Social work and work with Disabilities, Tourism and Enterprise.

In her opening address the President acknowledged the Gibraltar Government representative and expressed hope and enthusiasm for a treaty outcome that would benefit both sides of the border.

The winner of the Tourism Award was the Finca Almoraima, whose Director, Emilio Romero, was in Gibraltar last month at the presentation of the book Recuerdos de La Almoraima by Maria del Mar Ortego. The award for Enterprise went to a La Linea tourist initiative, the Boat Haus project.