Weather Advisory For Heavy Rain

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2024 .

Below follows a Weather Advisory for Heavy Rain Warning for the Government:

VALID: Thursday 8th February 2359 L to Friday 9th February 2200 L.



An active frontal system is expected to move in from the west Thursday night (8th February) into Friday (9th February) bringing the risk of heavy and prolonged rain to Gibraltar.

Accumulations may reach 25-50 mm in a 6-hour period but are not currently expected to exceed 50 mm within a 6-hour period. However, total accumulations from Thursday 8th February 2359 L to Friday 9th February 2200 L may exceed 50 mm.



Local flooding in prone locations can be expected as well as difficult travel conditions.



This weather advisory may be extended.