Government Says It Maintains Position On Public Accounts Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2024 .

Below follows a statement from the Government:

The Government notes that Mr Clinton has put down a motion for debate on the establishment of a Public Accounts Committee which seeks to reverse the policy position selected by the majority of the Gibraltarian electorate less than six months ago.

The Government wishes to clarify that will remain faithful to the manifesto commitments it acquired at the election, in particular the commitment that it is Ministers and not Civil Servants that are answerable to Parliament for expenditure, and will not support Mr Clinton's motion in this respect.

Additionally, the Government will continue to refer to the views of the Canepa Commission of Parliamentary and Democratic Reform that, after due consideration by established and experienced Parliamentarians, recommended that a Public Accounts Committee should NOT be established in Gibraltar.

