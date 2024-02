Minister’s Farewell To Miss Gibraltar 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2024 .

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos GMD MP invited Miss Gibraltar 2022 to his office this morning to wish her the best of luck on her journey to the Miss World Pageant and presented her with a gift and bouquet of flowers.

Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres will be leaving to participate at the Miss World Pageant 2024 in Delhi, India. The Miss World Final will take place on Saturday 9th March 2024.