New AFRS Recruits And Firefighters At Incident Command Level 1 Course

Written by YGTV Team on 15 February 2024 .

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service recently welcomed two new Firefighters to its ranks following their successful completion of an eight-week Firefighter Foundation and Development Programme (FFDP), at The Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh, UK.

A statement from the AFRS follows below:

Firefighters Eric Casciaro and Ernest De Torres completed the intensive programme designed to prepare new recruits on all the essential core firefighting and rescue skills, breathing apparatus operations, experiencing and understanding exposure to Compartment Fire Behaviour Training. Their course also included instruction on how to deal with the extrication of trapped casualties following a Road Traffic Collision and the subsequent application of emergency first aid.

On completion of the FFDP the new Firefighters undertook a further two weeks of aviation firefighting and rescue training and are already enrolled into their structured and local specific development programme, which will entail gaining other diverse skills such as Working at Height and Confined Space Rescues. Firefighters Casciaro and De Torres have already joined their respective Watches and will undoubtedly prove themselves to be valuable additions to the AFRS.

Also recently, Firefighters Julian Lopez and Alain Pons completed an Incident Command Level 1 course at the Fire Service College. Achieving this qualification serves as an initial step into Incident Command training by developing and continually assessing the candidates on their knowledge, skills and understanding of the UK Incident Command System.

During the week long course FF Lopez and FF Pons had the opportunity to perform several operational and command roles encompassed within the Incident Command System. This included assessments of their practical command skills performance in a number of different scenarios and in a variety of roles comprising; Incident Commander, 2nd Incident Commander (2IC), Command Support Officer (Level 1), BA Entry Control Officer and BA Team Leader.

Despite having trained extensively to prepare for this course, the facilities and level of experience available at the Fire Service College allowed both FF Lopez and FF Pons to further enhance their understanding of all the Incident Command elements. After a challenging and extremely productive week both Firefighters successfully completed this ICL 1 course and are already putting their newly acquired skills into practice locally in order to continue developing and furthering their careers.

The Minister with responsibility for the AFRS, the Hon. Leslie Bruzon, expressed his congratulations to all four firefighters for their achievements. He welcomed Firefighters Casciaro and De Torres to the AFRS, expressing confidence in their ability to excel in their chosen profession. Additionally, he extended his congratulations to Firefighters Lopez and Pons for successfully completing their Incident Command course, highlighting their importance as valuable assets to the AFRS.





