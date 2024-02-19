Minister Feetham Meets Senior Gambling Sector Leaders As Part Of Wider Outreach Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 19 February 2024 .

Over the past few weeks, the Minister for Justice Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham has met with a number of senior leaders from the gambling sector in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

These have included Stella David and PerWiderstrom the GroupCEOs of Entain Group and 888 plc respectively.

888 has acquired the William Hill brand and is currently engaged in integrating the two businesses in Gibraltar. Entain has also been through structural change.

These companies have significant substance in Gibraltar and are both major contributors to the local economy.

The gambling sector itself is an important part of the Gibraltar economy (c28% GDP).

The meetings provided an opportunity to discuss a number of issues including regulation, taxation, business optimisation and the substance that gambling firms were required, and expected, to maintain in Gibraltar as part of the licensing proposition.

Minister Feetham was pleased with the commitment continued to be demonstrated to Gibraltar as an important hub in what are multi-jurisdictional businesses. He was also very grateful for the time invested in these discussions and agreed to continue the close of engagementwith both companies.

As part of his portfolio, the Minister is charged with responsibility for ensuring that all multi jurisdictional Groups in Gibraltar are structured in such a way as to deliver proportionate levels of taxation in Gibraltar and wider economic benefit for the local community.

In the coming weeks, Minister Feetham intends to engage with other key gambling industry stakeholders and financial services businesses with a view to making Government policy priorities clear.





