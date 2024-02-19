Induction Sessions for Mentors and Mentees of the Fifth Cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 19 February 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality has commenced the fifth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme with its initial induction programme for all participants.

The induction sessions, which were opened by Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, and delivered by Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality were held for mentors and mentees who had been matched ahead of the start of the Programme.

A statement continued: “The Women’s Mentorship Programme continues to enjoy great support from across a wide range of sectors and continues to generate a great deal of interest from mentees who are at different stages of their careers. A total number of twenty six mentees have been successfully matched on this occasion and this brings the total number of mentees participating in the Programme since its inception to a hundred and thirty-five.”

Minister Santos said: “The Women’s Mentorship Programme is an exciting and successful initiative launched in 2018 by former Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento. It is to her credit that, six years later, the Programme continues to garner extensive cross-sector support and community engagement. The aim of this Programme is to ensure that there is greater gender diversity in the workplace, particularly in positions of leadership and management, given that women are often under-represented in these areas. I thoroughly enjoyed being able to meet the mentees and mentors taking part in the fifth cycle of the Programme. There was a palpable sense of anticipation and enthusiasm in the room and harnessing this energy and the quest for professional development can only be good for the mentees taking part, the organizations and businesses they work in, and for Gibraltar PLC too. I would like to thank all the mentors for giving of their time and for sharing their experience and expertise so generously with their respective mentees. Many of the mentors have supported the Women’s Mentorship Progamme since its inception and I must commend them for their steadfast and unwavering support. I would like to encourage anyone interested in participating in a future cycle of the Progamme to contact my team on 20042509 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”