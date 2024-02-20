Unite The Union: It Is Unacceptable That GHA And HMGOG Have Not Kept Commitments On Extra Days Payment For Nurses

Unite the Union (Union for workers in Gibraltar) today Tuesday 20th February 2024, have said that the inability of the GHA to pay their own staff after clear commitments were given to Unite for payment to be reached on 16th February is unacceptable to its membership across nursing in the Gibraltar Health Authority.

Extra days payments are days in lieu that the GHA have not been able to provide staff due to operational issues and therefore have to be paid to nursing staff who work on bank holidays to ensure that the health service continues to run properly.

Unite the Union and the GHA agreed an SOP document which was implemented last summer.

The GHA are now challenging without any evidence to support their current view that it was never implemented as policy. As far as the Union is concerned, it was implemented but management had not communicated effectively to one another to ensure staff were treated correctly. The 16th of February deadline was put forward by the GHA due to the fact that GHA management had not been organised to reach the end of January pay deadline for the extra days to be paid.

Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said, “Nursing staff continue to be let down by a management team that does not put the needs of their own staff first. We are seeking further meetings with the employer to avoid such an issue arising again. Our members and union representatives across nursing have told us that they feel strongly that if the GHA is going to give solid commitments to frontline nursing staff they must be adhered to. Nursing staff are already suffering from low morale, and this has contributed to the feeling of low morale even further. Quite simply, this cannot be allowed to happen again.”

Unite the Union received written apologies from the GHA on this issue but nothing was put forward from HMGOG. Going forward Unite will be working closely with its members and nursing union representatives in ensuring a lasting solution for all concerned.






