Mayor’s Visit To John Cochrane Ward

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2024 .

As continuation of her outreach programme focusing on the elderly members of our community, Her Worship the Mayor Ms Carmen Gomez GMD visited John Cochrane Ward at St Bernard’s Hospital.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

This visit was hosted by Mr Javier Rojas, ERS Clinical Nurse Manager and gave Her Worship an opportunity to interact with both staff members and residents.

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, said: ‘The safe, comfortable and 24 hour care facilities provided at John Cochrane Ward for our loved ones is superb. All of this is thankfully achieved by the hardworking, professional and compassionate staff who deliver this outstanding service of care.’





