Gibraltar To Showcase Its Literary Voice At London Book Fair

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2024 .

A statement from GCS follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is delighted to announce Gibraltar's inaugural participation at this year’s London Book Fair. Scheduled from March 12th to 14th, this milestone event will have representation from Gibraltar's authors, illustrators and academic partners as we proudly present our rich cultural heritage to a global audience.

Joined by members of the Gibraltar National Book Council, we aim to highlight Gibraltar's vibrant literary scene. Central to the showcase is the celebration of Gibraltar’s 'Llanito,' our unique bilingual expression of English, Spanish and other language influences, reflecting our multicultural identity.

Throughout the three-day event, our stand will serve as a hub for networking and exploration, also showcasing Gibraltar's literature events and residences for international authors. Visitors can expect to discover a diverse selection of Gibraltar books while engaging with the team to explore potential partnerships and collaborations, as we aspire to promote Gibraltar's distinctive literary voice. We seek to foster connections, raise awareness of Llanito, and explore collaborative ventures with the global literary community.

We welcome collaboration and invite interested individuals and organisations from London and surrounding areas to join us at the London Book Fair. Additionally, we invite attendees to our ‘Gibraltar Welcome’ session on Wednesday 13th March and encourage participation in our stand activities.

GBC will also be present to capture our involvement as part of an upcoming programme by the Public Broadcaster.

Speaking about the event, the Minister for Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos, said: “As Minister for Culture I am always extremely proud to encourage and support any initiative that will showcase our cultural identity, especially to people outside of Gibraltar. The London Book Fair is the perfect venue to present our diverse writing styles to new audiences. I have no doubt that the exposure we receive at this will pay dividends, creating opportunities for our language community.”





