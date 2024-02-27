Young Artist Competition 2024

The annual Competition for Young Artists, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is being held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

This competitive exhibition is part of the annual Youth Arts Jamboree.

26 artists submitted a total of 48 artworks and 4 sculptures. This year’s adjudicator, Paul Passano, carried out the judging.

The Prize winners are:

1st Prize - The Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner (£1000)

• Eva Milanta – No.30 ‘Red Sofas’

2nd Prize - The AquaGib Award (£500)

Lily Rogers – No. 37 ‘My Puddle’

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 9 to 11 (£500)

Stella Louise Bosano – No. 5 ‘through a fish eye lens’

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 12 to 13 (£500)

Claudia Costa – No. 14 ‘Touching up my Mascara’

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Sculpture Award (£500)

Idan Khimich – No. 25 ‘Angels & Devils‘

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Shelli Abudarham – No.1 ‘Packed Like…’

Claudia Amarilla Rivera – No. 3 ‘Colourful Awareness’

Stella Louise Bosano – No. 4 ‘Wish I looked like her…’

Natalya Buttigieg – No. 8 ‘Calima Phenomenon’

Ryan Caruana – No. 13 ‘The Colosseum’

Isabella Hill – No. 21 ‘Manilva Beach’

Keane Mark Reyes – No. 36 ‘Behind the Mind’

Catherine Rosado – No. 43 ‘Open your Eyes’

Nathan Vaughan – No 48 ‘Sweet Tooth’

The exhibition will be open to the public from Tuesday 27th February to Friday 8th March, weekdays from 9am to 8pm.