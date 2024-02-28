RGP’s Women In Policing Committee To Host Coffee Morning At Women In Need Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2024 .

On Friday 8 March, the RGP’s Women in Policing Committee will mark International Women’s Day with a coffee morning at the Women in Need Centre at Lime Kiln Steps.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The Women in Policing Committee will be at the coffee morning from 1000hrs till 1230 hrs to engage directly with victims of domestic abuse and to meet anyone who wishes to discuss the support that the RGP can give to victims and potential victims. It will be an opportunity for women to come together, to find support and to access resources.

Chair of the Women in Policing Committee, Sergeant Mary Desantos said,

‘We believe that by coming together, we can create meaningful change and work towards a safer, more inclusive society for all. We look forward to meeting women in an informal setting where we can discuss these issues with the women who are most affected. There is no need to book a place in advance, just feel free to turn up on the day.’