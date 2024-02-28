  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Royal Gibraltar Regiment Teamwork Day 2024 At University Of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on .

For the third year running, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) attended an Army-wide Teamwork Day activity as part of the overall campaign at the University of Gibraltar.  

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The University kindly agreed to host the RG and continue to build the excellent relationship  between both parties.  

The event opened with a welcome from Christian Camilleri, the Board of Governors, followed  by a talk from Áine Panter, Head of School (Business), allowing the RG to gain awareness of  the potential educational opportunities on offer at the University.  

Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Matt Moore, and Second-In-Command, Major John  Pitto, gave an introductory brief before the team watched a series of videos to illustrate  examples of successful teams as discussion prompts, for conversations lead by their Senior  Non-Commissioned Officers.  

The afternoon consisted of personnel been divided into groups within their departments for  facilitator-led discussions. Each group discussed three subjects covering: ‘When are our  teams at their best?’, ‘What are some of the values that allow our teams to be at their best?’  and ‘What can we do to be at our best more often?’  

The closing brief involved a spokesperson from each group delivering feedback from the  topics discussed.  

Commander British Forces (CBF), Commodore Tom Guy, who was in attendance, gave a  final closing speech to all those involved. 



share with Whatsapp