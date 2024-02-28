Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2024 .

The ESG has issued a statement welcoming the first ever meeting of the Select Committee held this week on Environment and Climate Change.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

It believes a crucial step has been taken which recognises the enormity of the challenges ahead and the need for top Government leadership at a cross party level.

We now await further information on the Committee's strategy to drive ambitious targets to bring about positive changes in Gibraltars environment.

The ESG has long campaigned on addressing pollution and quality of life issues both here on the Rock and in the wider Bay and will be submitting its concerns and