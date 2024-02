RGP Officer Charged

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2024 .

An RGP officer has today been charged.

Inspector Sean Picton, 35, was today charged with Misconduct in Public office and one count of Unauthorised Access to Computer Material. He remains interdicted.

A former RGP officer, Anthony Bolanos, 36, was charged with Aiding and Abetting Misconduct in Public Office.

Both men will appear in the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.