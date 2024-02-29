Government Replies To GGCA

Below follows the Government's reply to the GGCA's recent statement:

The Government notes the statement from the GGCA.

It reminds the GGCA that the Trade Union and Disputes Act has never provided any union or any worker with the right to carry out criminal actions in pursuit of industrial action.

Indeed, the Act, which is one of the most generous in the world in protecting the right of working people to protest and carry on industrial disputes, specifically provides protection against civil actions but not criminal damage.

The Government welcomes the end of this dispute and reminds the GGCA that its attitude to the unreasonable claim will not change.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary is already in communication with the Royal Gibraltar Police, has provided a timeline of events and will provide with further evidence the Government has at its disposal on the events which led up to the interference with its systems of communication which affected the national security of Gibraltar, its ability to deliver services related to health and systems of transport.

It will also pursue its concerns relating to these issues through other powers at its disposal.