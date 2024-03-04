Government Welcomes Appointment Of Lt General Sir Ben Bathurst As New Governor

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar welcomes the appointment of Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst KCVO, CBE as Governor of Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Sir Ben has served a full career in the British Army, including 3 tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, and most recently as the UK Military Representative to NATO and the EU. Prior to his posting to Gibraltar, Sir Ben is currently working in a voluntary capacity as Army Commissioner for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘I am certain the whole of Gibraltar will join His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar in extending the warmest of welcomes to Sir Ben and his family in June.’





