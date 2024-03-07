GFSB Hosts International Women’s Day Event

Written by YGTV Team on 07 March 2024 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses’s Women in Enterprise will celebrate International Women’s Day with an event spotlighting women's achievements in business and advocating for gender equality in our community.

The now annual event by the GFSB will delve into themes such as "Invest in Women" and "Inspire Inclusion," aligning with the United Nations and International Women's Day 2024 objectives. Minister of Equality Christian Santos will kick off the event, followed by educational workshops chaired by experts including Ross Mulkern, Yael Konvisser, Nicole Buckley, Dr. Aga Biel, and Tamsin Suarez.

These sessions explore topics like representation of women with disabilities in the workplace, ending poverty, gender-responsive financing, transitioning to a care society, and supporting feminist change-makers. Michaela Rees, GFSB Women in Enterprise Board Member said; "We're thrilled to again provide this platform for dialogue and learning, reinforcing our commitment to gender equality and empowering women in our community. Women in Enterprise’s vision is to equip GFSB members to provide and access equal opportunities to the skills they need to gain employment, start their own business or develop their careers, rising into senior manager and leadership positions irrespective of gender"

The GFSB has partnered up with Sovereign Pension Services for this year’s event. Darren Whitley, Managing Director, Sovereign Pension Services said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming all to 117 Main Street and to an evening of discussion, education and hospitality, with the excellent programme the GFSB have put together for the community.”

Her Worship Mayor Carmen Gomez will conclude the event, paving the way for an evening of networking. The event takes place from 17:30 today at Sovereign Place, 117 Main Street. For more details, please visit www.gfsb.gi