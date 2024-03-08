Unite “Celebrates Power Of Inclusion” On International Women's Day

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2024 .

On International Women's Day 2024, Unite the Union Equalities Committee in Gibraltar says it “celebrates the power of inclusion.”

A statement from the Chair for Unite the Union Equalities Committee, Ann Smith, continued: “Today, we honour the remarkable achievements and contributions of women from all walks of life.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a society where every woman is valued, respected, and empowered to reach her full potential. By embracing diversity and fostering inclusivity, we can build a brighter and more equitable future for all. Together, let's continue to champion gender equality and create a world where every woman's voice is heard and celebrated.”