60th Anniversary John Mackintosh Hall - The Celebrations Continue

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced two further events as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations for the John Mackintosh Hall.

A statement from GCS follows below:

This is in addition to the art competition announced earlier this year.

The first is a creative writing workshop by author and Cultural Award winner Gabriel Moreno. Gabriel will be taking literary enthusiasts on a journey to explore biographical, fictional and philosophical pieces inspired by experiences at this iconic cultural venue. The workshop will take place at and around the Hall itself, allowing memories and inspiration to flow to those attending. The event will be held on Saturday 13th April at 10am and will run for two and a half hours. It is open to people of all ages.

The following Wednesday, 17th April, local historian and author Richard Garcia will be delivering an illustrated talk at 5pm as part of the celebrations. This will focus on events that led up to the siting of the John Mackintosh Hall in its present location. It will address the importance of the Hall as a cultural hub, particularly during the closed frontier years from 1969 to 1982. In 2022 Richard wrote the definitive biography of John Mackintosh that was published by the Trustees of the John Mackintosh Educational Trust and was a popular highlight of Gibraltar Literature Week that year.

Both events are free to attend, however tickets must be obtained via Buytickets.gi as places are limited. We encourage people to get tickets early to avoid disappointment and any ticket holders not able to attend should contact us so tickets can then be released to others.



