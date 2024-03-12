Minister For Justice, Trade And Industry Delivers Keynote Speech At GFSC Insurance Industry Event

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, delivered a keynote speech at the recent GFSC Insurance Industry event, an annual gathering where the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission presents its annual priorities to the financial services sector.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This year's event boasted record attendance and served as an invaluable platform for the regulator to engage with stakeholders.

During his address, Minister Feetham elaborated on Government policy and priorities for the upcoming year, emphasizing the importance of protecting Gibraltar's macroeconomic interests and safeguarding its socio-economic prospects. He highlighted the crucial role of collaboration between the Government and regulatory bodies in achieving broader policy objectives.

In his remarks, Minister Feetham expressed gratitude to the GFSC for its ongoing engagement with the Government, particularly in the approval of the recently established cell to support the Government's policy regarding the travel scheme for eligible elderly resident citizens. He emphasised the significance of such collaborations in ensuring the smooth functioning of the economy and the attainment of broader policy aims.

The event provided a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into Government policy initiatives and regulatory priorities. Minister Feetham reaffirmed the Government's commitment to working closely with regulatory bodies to drive forward Gibraltar's financial sectors and uphold its reputation.





