European Commission Makes Amendment To Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1675

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2024 .

The Government of Gibraltar have noted the amended EU Commission regulation table, in line with the FATF’s white-listing of Gibraltar last month, which was also followed by automatic UK delisting.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The removal of Gibraltar from the EU Commission’s table at the first opportunity is very welcome news and another proud moment for our jurisdiction.

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, the Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP, commented: “The swift removal of Gibraltar from the European Commission's list, subsequent to our white-listing by the FATF, serves as yet another validation of Gibraltar's position as a reputable and trustworthy jurisdiction on the global stage. We are grateful for this recognition and remain steadfast in our pursuit of maintaining and enhancing our jurisdiction's standing in the international community.”





