Minister Feetham Visits Moneycorp Bank

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2024 .

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently visited Moneycorp Bank at the invitation of its Management Team.

A statement from the Government follows:

He was warmly received by the Bank's Board and engaged in a fruitful discussion regarding the Bank's strategic plans. Led by Moneycorp Bank CEO, Séamus Hayes, Minister Feetham was given a comprehensive tour of the Bank's recently refurbished offices. This visit provided an invaluable opportunity for Minister Feetham to interact with the Bank’s team and gain firsthand insights.

CEO of Moneycorp Bank, Séamus Hayes, added:“We were honoured to welcome Minister Feetham to Moneycorp Bank. We first established a presence in Gibraltar in 2016 following the GFSC’s granting of a banking licence, enabling us to provide products and services to corporate and private clients in the jurisdiction. We are grateful to the Government of Gibraltar for its constructive and positive approach to the development of our business and look forward to maintaining a strong working relationship with Minister Feetham and his colleagues in the future.”

Commenting on his visit, Minister Feetham said:"I am delighted to have had the opportunity to visit Moneycorp Bank and gain a deeper understanding of its strategy and commitment to Gibraltar. Moneycorp Bank offers modern banking services with a strong emphasis on international foreign exchange and payment solutions, bolstered by the wider Moneycorp Group’s global coverage. I was impressed by the diverse and specialist teams, as well as the expertise and diligence shown at first hand in supporting customers through their financial journeys.”

Minister Feetham also commended Moneycorp Bank's global reach and capabilities, stating: "Moneycorp Bank's capacity for cross-border payments on a global scale is truly remarkable. I was intrigued to learn about its technological solutions, facilitating payments to 190 countries in over 120 currencies. The Bank's ambition is commendable."