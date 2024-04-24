Fighting Organised Crime

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2024 .

Royal Gibraltar Police’s Sergeant James Rodriguez, who is the acting head of the Gibraltar Interpol Sub Bureau, is currently attending a three-day Interpol conference in Lyon, France.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Financial crime, child sexual exploitation and terrorism.

Those are just some of the threats being discussed during a three-day Interpol conference in Lyon, France, this week.

The conference, which started yesterday (Tuesday 23 April) hopes to expand Interpol’s global databases, to encourage greater criminal data sharing to fight the threat of organised crime.



