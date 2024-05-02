Written by YGTV Team on 02 May 2024 .

Below follows the Musicians Association of Gibraltar's May Day message:

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar proudly stands with musicians worldwide, advocating for the rights of all artists to perform in decent working conditions.

Behind every melody lies hours of dedication and passion, often unseen but profoundly impactful.

Let us recognize and respect the invaluable contributions of musicians, both on stage and behind the scenes, and acknowledge the financial implications for their love to music.

Our community deserves entertainment and we call for a better law that would stop bitter people from complaining and get their way in stopping music. It's crucial to have a dialogue with lawmakers and the community to address these concerns.

Together, we can work towards creating fair and balanced regulations that respect both the rights of musicians to perform and the concerns of residents. Let's advocate for a solution where everyone's voices are heard and respected.

Together, let's strive for a future where every musician is treated with dignity, fairness, and appreciation.

Happy May Day to all musicians, united in our pursuit of a harmonious world.