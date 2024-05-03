UK Speaker Calls On Schools And Organisations To Take Part In UK Parliament Week

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2024 .

Below follows a statement from the UK Speaker’s Office in regards to UK Parliament Week:

The Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, is keen to help to ensure that all those living in the British Overseas Territories has a chance ot learn about the relationship between the British Overseas Territories and the UK Parliament.

One of the best ways to find out more is by taking part in UK Parliament Week – an annual event spreading the word about what the UK Parliament is, what it does and how you can get involved. In 2023, over 1.6 million people took part across the UK and all over the world.

Schools, uniformed organisations and community organisations are invited to attend a briefing to find out more about how to take part.

When: Wednesday 15 May 2024, 4pm UK time

Where: Online

How to take part: Email hocspeakerexternal@parliament. uk with the name of your organisation and the team will send the link to join.