Calentita - Last Call For Participants
Calentita returns on Saturday 6th July 2024.
A statement follows below:
Calentita is a fantastic opportunity to take part in a community event, celebrate Gibraltarian culture and community, as well as fund raise for charitable purposes, non profit events, or promote your business.
There are a limited number of stalls available for this year’s Calentita and therefore, before final allocation of stalls, the organisers are doing a last call for participants.
Those interested in taking part should visit www.calentita.gi for registration and full information on how to participate before Friday 17 May 2024.