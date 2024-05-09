Calentita - Last Call For Participants

Written by YGTV Team on 09 May 2024 .

Calentita returns on Saturday 6th July 2024.

A statement follows below:

Calentita is a fantastic opportunity to take part in a community event, celebrate Gibraltarian culture and community, as well as fund raise for charitable purposes, non profit events, or promote your business.

There are a limited number of stalls available for this year’s Calentita and therefore, before final allocation of stalls, the organisers are doing a last call for participants.

Those interested in taking part should visit www.calentita.gi for registration and full information on how to participate before Friday 17 May 2024.



