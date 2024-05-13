Ministry of Equality Delivers Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Training to the Gibraltar Football Association

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality has delivered a series of training workshops on Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion at the Gibraltar Football Association.

Minister Santos opened the first session which was for full-time staff. The training workshops, which are delivered by Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality, cover several issues including unconscious biases and ways to mitigate these.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I am very happy that the Ministry of Equality has been able to support the Gibraltar Football Association by delivering this training to its Board and staff. Equality, diversity and inclusion are key considerations for any organization which is modern and forward-looking and seeking to enhance its engagement and communication with all its stakeholders.”