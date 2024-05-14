A Celebration Of Opera - Wednesday 22nd May

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, have announced that this year’s Celebration of Opera concert will be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at The Convent Ballroom at 8.00pm.

The concert will be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at The Convent Ballroom at 8.00pm.

Featuring performances by Sandra Ferrández, mezzo-soprano, Javier Franco, baritone and Irene Alfageme, pianoforte, it promises to be a fantastic Gala Evening of Song & Opera.

The concert will feature popular classics from the world of Song & Opera, with favourites such as Rossini’s Canzone Italiana, El Vito, Del Cabello Más Sutil and arias/duets from operas such as Le Nozze di Figaro, Don Giovanni, and Carmen.

Society Chairman Ernest Gomez, commented: “It is a pleasure for the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society to once again organise the ever-popular annual Celebration of Opera concert for Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. The calibre of the artists and the programme in store should ensure an enthralling evening of entertainment.”

Tickets are priced at £22 and are available via www.buytickets.gi. Tickets for Senior Citizens and Students are priced at £10 and can be purchased at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception, 308 Main Street.





