City And Guilds Level 3 Technical Qualification In Hairdressing

Written by YGTV Team on 14 May 2024 .

The Gibraltar Government together with Mayfair on Main’s training academy, the Gibraltar Academy of Hair and Beauty, have launched a Level 3 City and Guilds technical qualification in hairdressing.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This will add to their current offerings of Level 2 City and Guilds courses currently offered in Gibraltar’s schools, the Gibraltar College and privately through Mayfair on Main. In addition there are Level 2 courses at the Secondary schools.

The vocational courses in hairdressing have proven extremely successful in training up and qualifying local talent with these internationally recognised qualifications, and since they commenced back in 2019 have seen several success stories, many of whom are already working locally in industry.

Owner of Mayfair and Main and The Gibraltar Academy of Hair and Beauty, Sarah Carreras, said: “We are extremely proud that we have been able to further develop our vocational offering with this advanced City and Guilds Level 3 course designed as a progression route for successful Graduates of Level 2 and for Stylists who are already working in industry and wishing to further develop their skills. We are honoured to be spearheading this vocational pathway for Gibraltar and offering opportunities to local talent which do not stop at simply qualifying individuals; we also run a successful work experience programme which sees our school students gain industry experience in local salons together with placing qualified stylists from our advanced courses into industry in local salons. We are proud to help the industry become less reliant on bringing in talent internationally in a post-Brexit world. Our vocational courses have helped form part of an education revolution for Gibraltar and we are honoured to be on this journey alongside HMGoG.”

Minister for Education,the Hon JohnCortes, said:“This is an excellent example of how we can work with Industry to expand the range of opportunities available to our young people. The Gibraltar College has proved to be the ideal avenue of partnership with Mayfair, and with other entities, and we will continue to explore ways of expanding provision. I’d like to congratulate all involved, in particular the young people who have progressed so well and have promising careers ahead as a result of this work”.





