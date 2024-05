Honours Investiture

Written by YGTV Team on 14 May 2024 .

His Excellency the Governor, on behalf of His Majesty The King, was pleased to invest Mrs Suzanne Romero with the British Empire Medal, and Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats with the Overseas Territories Police Medal.

He also represented the President of the United States of America in investing Commodore Tom Guy with the United States of America Legion of Merit.