Karl Ullger Wins Spring Visual Arts Competition 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced the winners of this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition. A total of 102 entries by 59 artists were submitted.

International artist, Manuel Castillero carried out the judging in the painting, sculpture, photographic and video categories. The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, presented the awards at a prize giving ceremony held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Tuesday 14th May.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Prize winners are:

The Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner (£3000)

Karl Ullger – ‘Los Nazarenos’

Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award (£750)

Karl Ullger – ‘Los Nazarenos’

Sculpture Award (£750)

Joseph Alecio – ‘Haceite Del Pasado’

Photography Award (£750)

Donovan Torres – ‘Calpe Shoe Repair’

Video Award (£750)

Alex Menez – ‘Mary Cries’

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award for Best Gibraltar Theme (£1000) Chris-Anne Alcantara (Ullger) – ‘La Moto De Mr Bourne’

The Gibraltar Cultural Award for the Best Young Artist(£1000)

Adrianne Buckley – ‘To be Prey’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Benjamin Hassan – ‘I Remember The Way You Were’

Iana Volitskaya – ‘News’

Joseph Alecio – ‘Conjunction’

Leslie Gaduzo – ‘La Terraza de los Fortuna’

Naomi Martinez – ‘Tourists, Princess Caroline’s Battery’

Naomi Martinez – ‘Locomotion’

Sinead Francine Desoiza – ‘The Cycle’

Sebastian Rodriguez – ‘Chumbera Tarifa’

The exhibition is open to the public from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 25th May 2024, weekdays from 10.30am to 6.30pm and Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm.