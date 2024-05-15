Minister Feetham Visits Capurro Insurance

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2024 .

Capurro Insurance recently hosted Minister Feetham as part of his ongoing Ministerial outreach programme.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The visit, at the company’s invitation, saw a discussion with the management team centred on the contribution of local businesses to Gibraltar's economic stability, career advancement initiatives, and the role of the financial services sector. Minister Feetham, as is usual, requested to meet staff individually and toured the office.

Minister Feetham's outreach programme underpins the Government of Gibraltar’s commitment to fostering collaboration between the public and financial sectors.

Minister Feetham commented: “I am grateful for the invitation to visit Capurro Insurance. I have often said that in order to ensure the permanence of businesses and skills in Gibraltar, we must encourage local entrepreneurial spirit. Capurro is a prime example of that. The business has an impressive history, going back to 1876. Whilst Capurro Insurance itself has been an integral part of Gibraltar's insurance landscape, the group diversified its business into other areas in Gibraltar over 50 years.”





