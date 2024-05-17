Walking Footballers Successful In UEFA Walking Football Cup
The Gibraltar Football Association’s over 60s walking football squad has been successful in the first UEFA Walking Football Cup held in Nyon, Switzerland.
A statement from the Government follows below:
Having previously beaten Portugal and Sweden along the way the team beat England 3-2 in the final crowning them champions.
Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon has congratulated the squad adding that: “In a week where we have several representative squads and clubs competing both locally and abroad this is fantastic news and shows that Gibraltar is ably represented across many sports and categories”.