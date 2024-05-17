Walking Footballers Successful In UEFA Walking Football Cup

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2024 .

The Gibraltar Football Association’s over 60s walking football squad has been successful in the first UEFA Walking Football Cup held in Nyon, Switzerland.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Having previously beaten Portugal and Sweden along the way the team beat England 3-2 in the final crowning them champions.

Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon has congratulated the squad adding that: “In a week where we have several representative squads and clubs competing both locally and abroad this is fantastic news and shows that Gibraltar is ably represented across many sports and categories”.





