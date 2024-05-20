Action For Housing Calls On Minister To Provide Facility For Homeless Men

Action for Housing has called on Minister for Housing Pat Orfila to make plans to provide a facility for homeless men.

The following is set out in an open letter reproduced below:

In August 2023 the Government filed plans for an accommodation block at Europa Point which would provide 256 beds in over 110 rooms for key workers and for homeless men.

Prior to this announcement which we welcomed, the Government had announced a similar facility in October 2020. At this time the Government said it would construct a hostel comprising of 665 beds at the MOT centre site. This project never went ahead and instead the Europa Point one was announced which regrettably has also been shelved.

As we have said on numerous occasions over the years there is a need to provide a half-way house for men. It is a well-known fact that after separations it is the mothers (with the children) who keep the matrimonial home and the fathers leave, some of which are made homeless.

Currently there is a half-way house for women, but no such facility for men. A similar facility for men would give them a temporary roof over their heads whilst they re-build their lives and manage to secure more permanent accommodation.

We wish to know whether you have any plans to provide a facility for homeless men who at the moment have to rely on family members or friends to give them shelter and whose plight is very seldom acknowledged.

Given the public importance involving this matter we are making this letter public. We thank you for your attention and look forward to your reply.

