Gibraltar Tourist Board And Gibraltar College Licensed Guide Courses

As part of HMGoG’s initiative to support young people in their career paths, the Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) in conjunction with the Gibraltar College have offered a course for a qualification as a Licensed Guide.

Led by the GTB’s Suyenne Perez Catania,the course has been tailor made to include information on several of our most popular tourist sites and offerings and is part ofthe Travel and Tourism A-Level course.

The 5-week course is due to end on 6th June and has included the following:

Week 1 – Introduction to Licensed Gides and Customer Care Service

Week 2 - Tourist Sites

Week 3 – Gorham’s Cave and Monkey Talk

Week 4 – Rock Tour Video

Week 5 – Exam and Oral

Minister for Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said “I am pleased to see young people learning about what Gibraltar has to offer locals and tourists alike. Visitors to The Rock can be treated to many natural beauty spots, a wealth of military history and a rich and diverse culture. This course will help to prepare a future generation of ambassadors for Gibraltar. My thanks to my team at the GTB and to Vanessa Saccone-Recagno of the Gibraltar College for making this course a success.”





