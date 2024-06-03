Gibraltar Development Plan Tender Awarded

Written by YGTV Team on 03 June 2024 .

The Government of Gibraltar have announced the tender for the new Gibraltar Development Plan has been awarded to Nathaniel Lichfield & Partners Limited following a competitive tender process conducted via the Government’s Procurement department.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The award of the tender will consist of evaluating the existing Development Plan and preparing of a new Plan which reflects a modern Gibraltar. The Government’s intention is to strike a balance between responsible development while preserving Gibraltar’s natural appeal, it’s environmental wellbeing and a high quality of life for its citizens, residents, and tourists alike.

The Minister with responsibility for Town Planning, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have finally been able to award the tender for the new Development Plan. This is hugely important and will go a long way in ensuring we preserve Gibraltar’s natural appeal whilst also protecting our economic interests. Our aim is to ensure sustainable growth AND economic development. I would like to thank all the Officials involved in the procurement process for their work and look forward to receiving a first draft of the new Development Plan as soon as practicably possible.”





