Gibraltar’s Emergency Responder Organisations Complete Command Course On Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles

03 June 2024

Last week, 24 members from across Gibraltar’s emergency services, the military and other responding partners received command training in Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles (JESIP). The training was delivered by the Office of Civil Contingencies with support from JESIP instructors drawn from first responder organisations.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The JESIP programme was established by the HomeOffice in 2012 with the aim of vastly improving joint working arrangements at all incidents where a multi-agency response is required. This came on the back of a UK Government report which was commissioned to identify persistent issues that affected emergency responder interoperability from thirty-two separate emergencies and major incidents dating back to 1986.

JESIP provides a framework of common models and principles to improve interoperability and the joint doctrine establishes a national standard to multi-agency joint working for all types of major incidents, including terrorist attacks and major accidents.

The Minister responsible for Civil Contingencies, the Hon Leslie Bruzon MP said: “The last few years have seen Gibraltar having to deal with a number of major incidents which required a multi agency response, including COVID-19 pandemic, Power’s Drive Tunnel Fire and the subsequent disruption to water supplies and the collision of the OS 35 and Adam LNG maritime vessels. These incidents highlighted the importance of JESIP for all emergency responses and demonstrated that, when the JESIP principles are used effectively, the response is more effective. Gibraltar’s Emergency Services and other first responder organisations remain committed to fully embedding JESIP across their organisations and will continue to work closely with all responding agencies and groups to ensure our ability to jointly respond to emergencies remains as effective as it can be. Our collective aim is to jointly work together as effectively as possible to save as many lives and prevent further harm.I am really gratefulto theOffice ofCivilContingencies for coordinating and delivering this training and to the JESIP instructors who supported this important command course. JESIP training will continue to be coordinated through theOffice ofCivilContingencies to ensure thatthe JESIP doctrine is widely applied and embedded across all of our responding agencies and organisations.”





