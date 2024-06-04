Minister Orfila Holds Constituency Meeting to address South District Concerns

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2024 .

The Minister for Housing and the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, hosted a successful constituency meeting at the Dolphins Youth Club for residents of the South District, including Harrington Building, Cumberland, Bayview and the Europa Point area. The meeting provided an open forum for members of the public to voice their concerns and suggestions directly to the Minister.

Constituents raised a variety of issues, highlighting community needs and potential improvements. Key topics of discussion included:

Enhanced litter control measures

Increased frequency of bus services from Rosia to Europa Point pool

Potential implementation of a zebra crossing near Cumberland

Improvement of the road surface by Rosia Dale

A statement continued: “Minister Orfila, alongside her dedicated team, attentively listened to all concerns and assured constituents that their feedback would be meticulously collated and forwarded to the relevant Ministers for action. This meeting underscores the Government’s commitment to addressing community issues and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

“This meeting is part of an ongoing series of constituency engagements aimed at fostering open communication between the Government and the public, ensuring that the voices of Gibraltar’s residents are heard and acted upon."

Minister Orfila said: “Constituency meetings bring Ministers closer to their areas and the people we represent. I was delighted to meet residents of the area and listen to their concerns. A number of important action points have been raised, and these will be taken up by the relevant Ministries and departments.”

